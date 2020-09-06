G2 sweep Fnatic, continue reign at LEC Summer Split

G2 Esports avenged an earlier loss by sweeping Fnatic on Sunday in the best-of-five grand final of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs.

G2 Esports had dropped a 3-2 decision to Fnatic in the semifinals of the upper bracket on Saturday before bouncing back with a 3-2 victory over Rogue.

G2 Esports came out with a flourish on Sunday, winning their first map on Blue and registering the next two victories in Red to claim the first prize of $94,300. The LEC title was the eighth for G2 Esports.

G2 Esports mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther was named the LEC Summer Split MVP award winner on Sunday. The announcement came prior to the 20-year-old’s match against his former team.

Fnatic were bidding for their first LEC summer title since 2018, however they had to settle for a $58,900 check following their second-place finish.

G2 Esports, Fnatic and Rogue previously had earned spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China beginning Sept. 25.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split prize pool (in approximate USD):

1. G2 Esports, $94,300

2. Fnatic, $58,900

3. Rogue, $35,350

4. MAD Lions, $23,600

5. FC Schalke 04, $14,700

6. SK Gaming, $8,850

—Field Level Media