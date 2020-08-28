MAD Lions edge FC Schalke 04 in LEC playoffs

MAD Lions posted a 3-1 victory over FC Schalke 04 in a first-round, lower-seed losers’ bracket match of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs on Friday.

Zhiqiang “Shadow” Zhao recorded an MVP performance for MAD Lions, who answered losing the first map by winning the next three.

MAD Lions will return to action on Sunday in a first-round, higher-seed losers’ bracket match against Rogue. Top-seeded Rogue were swept by Fnatic in a first-round winners’ bracket match last Sunday.

All playoff matches are best-of-five, with the final scheduled for Sept. 6.

The top three teams will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China beginning Sept. 25. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split prize pool (in approximate USD):

4. TBD, $23,600

5. FC Schalke 04, $14,700

6. SK Gaming, $8,850

—Field Level Media