MAD Lions, Rogue hold steady atop LEC Summer standings

MAD Lions and Rogue each held serve Friday, winning their Week 5 openers to remain tied atop the standings at the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split.

Rogue (8-2) beat FC Schalke 04 (1-9) in 33 minutes on blue, getting nine kills from mid laner Emil “Larssen” Larsson of Sweden (9/0/8 kill-death-assist ratio as Orianna). Top laner Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu of Romania and jungler Erberk “Gilius” Demir of Germany each posted a 2/2/1 KDA (as Urgot and Graves, respectively) for Schalke.

MAD Lions (8-2) topped Excel Esports (4-6) in 27 minutes on red. All five MAD Lions players had at least three kills, with the Czech Republic’s Marek “Humanoid” Brazda leading the way with a 5/1/8 playing mid laner as Twisted Fate. Bot Laner Patrik “Patrik” Jiru of the Czech Republic (3/4/4 as Ashe) and jungler Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont of the United Kingdom (3/4/3 as Sett) led Excel.

Also on Friday, SK Gaming (5-5) beat Team Vitality (4-6), Fnatic (5-5) beat Misfits Gaming (5-5) and Origen (5-5) topped G2 Esports (5-5). SK Gaming and Origen won on red while Fnatic won on blue.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

On Friday, SK Gaming needed 36 minutes to get by Vitality. Slovenian bot laner Jus “Crownshot” Marusic led SK with a 9/1/4 KDA as Twitch, while jungler Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet of France led Vitality with a 3/4/2 as Lee Sin.

Fnatic needed 37 minutes to beat Misfits, with each team posting 10 kills. Mid laner Tim “Nemesis” Lipovsek of Slovenia led Fnatic with a 5/0/4 as Orianna, while Fabian “FEBIVEN” Diepstraten of the Netherlands posted a 4/2/4 as Azir playing mid laner for Misfits.

Origen topped G2 in 36 minutes with a dominant 13-3 advantage in kills. Top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris of the UK had a match-high six kills as Malphite for Origen while Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir of Romania had 11 assists at jungler playing as Jarvan IV. Polish jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski posted a 2/3/1 as Volibear for G2.

Week 5 concludes with five more matches Saturday:

SK Gaming vs. Schalke FC 04

Rogue vs. Excel Esports

Misfits Gaming vs. Origen

Team Vitality vs. Fnatic

G2 Esports vs. MAD Lions

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

T1. MAD Lions, 8-2

T1. Rogue, 8-2

T3. Fnatic, 5-5

T3. G2 Esports, 5-5

T3. Misfits Gaming, 5-5

T3. Origen, 5-5

T3. SK Gaming, 5-5

T8. Excel Esports, 4-6

T8. Team Vitality, 4-6

10. FC Schalke 04, 1-9

—Field Level Media