MAD Lions, Rogue remain tied atop LEC Summer Split

MAD Lions and Rogue both opened Week 7 with victories Friday to remain tied atop the standings in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split.

Neither team can shake the other, as both opened with victories last week before both lost the next day, snapping respective winning streaks, five matches for Rogue and three for MAD Lions.

The teams improved to 11-3 as MAD Lions downed Origen (6-8) and Rogue defeated Fnatic.

In other action Friday, G2 Esports (7-7) won their match to create a logjam of three teams tied for third place as Fnatic and SK Gaming both lost, falling to 7-7. G2 defeated Team Vitality (5-9), and SK Gaming lost to Misfits Gaming (6-8).

Last-place FC Schalke 04 (4-10) defeated Excel Esports (6-8) in the day’s other match. Schalke now has a three-match winning streak.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

Week 7 concludes Saturday with five matches:

—Origen vs. FC Schalke 04

—Misfits Gaming vs. Excel Esports

—Rogue vs. SK Gaming

—Team Vitality vs. MAD Lions

—G2 Esports vs. Fnatic

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

T1. MAD Lions, 11-3

T1. Rogue, 11-3

T3. Fnatic, 7-7

T3. G2 Esports 7-7

T3. SK Gaming, 7-7

T6. Excel Esports, 6-8

T6. Misfits Gaming, 6-8

T6. Origen, 6-8

9. Team Vitality, 5-9

10. FC Schalke 04, 4-10

