MAD Lions, Rogue stay hot at LEC Summer Split

MAD Lions and Rogue remain tied for first place after each opened Week 6 with their 10th wins Friday in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split.

MAD Lions improved to 10-2 with their third straight win, defeating Fnatic (6-6). Andrei “Orome” Popa was the MVP.

Rogue, also 10-2, collected their fifth straight victory, with MVP Kacper “Inspired” Sloma leading the way against Misfits Gaming (5-7).

In Friday’s other action, Excel Esports (5-7) defeated SK Gaming (6-6), Team Vitality (5-7) beat Origen (6-6) and last-place FC Schalke 04 (2-10) took down G2 Esports (5-7).

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

Week 6 continues Saturday with five matches.

Team Vitality vs. Excel Esports

Misfits Gaming vs. FC Shalke 04

MAD Lions vs. SK Gaming

Fnatic vs. Origen

G2 Esports vs. Rogue

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings through Friday:

T1. MAD Lions, 10-2

T1. Rogue, 10-2

T3. Fnatic, 6-6

T3. Origen, 6-6

T3. SK Gaming, 6-6

T6. Excel Esports, 5-7

T6. G2 Esports, 5-7

T6. Misfits Gaming, 5-7

T6. Team Vitality, 5-7

10. FC Schalke 04, 2-10

