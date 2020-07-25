Rogue, MAD Lions knocked off at LEC Summer Split

Standings leaders Rogue and MAD Lions both had winning streaks snapped Saturday in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split.

G2 Esports (6-7) knocked off Rogue and SK Gaming defeated MAD Lions to improve to 7-6. Both Rogue and MAD Lions fell to 10-3 in the Week 6 action. Rogue had their five-match winning streak snapped while MAD Lions saw their three-match streak end.

In Saturday’s other action, Fnatic improved to 7-6 with a win over Origen, last-place FC Schalke 04 earned just their third win by upending Misfits Gaming, and Excel Esports defeated Team Vitality.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

Week 7 begins July 31.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings through Saturday:

T1. MAD Lions, 10-3

T1. Rogue, 10-3

T3. Fnatic, 7-6

T3. SK Gaming, 7-6

T5. Excel Esports, 6-7

T5. G2 Esports, 6-7

T5. Origen, 6-7

T8. Misfits Gaming, 5-8

T8. Team Vitality, 5-8

10. FC Schalke 04, 3-10

