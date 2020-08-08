Rogue pull into first-place tie in LEC Summer Split

Rogue edged MAD Lions to move into a share of first place on Saturday during the final weekend of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split regular season.

Steven “Hans sama” Liv recorded an MVP performance for Rogue (12-5), who pulled even with MAD Lions (12-5).

Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard secured an MVP effort to propel third-place G2 Esports (10-7) to their fifth consecutive victory by defeating ninth-place Misfits Gaming (6-11).

Gang-yun “Trick” Kim powered SK Gaming (9-8) into fourth place by handing slumping Origen (6-11) their sixth straight setback.

Also on Saturday, Felix “Abbedagge” Braun had an MVP performance to help seventh-place FC Schalke 04 (7-10) secure their sixth consecutive win by edging Team Vitality (7-10).

Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek fueled Fnatic (8-9) into a share of fifth place with a victory over Excel Esports (8-9).

The top six teams in the 10-team field make the playoffs.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams are playing two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams play three matches.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

Sunday’s LEC Summer Split schedule:

—Team Vitality vs. Misfits Gaming

—Rogue vs. Origen

—MAD Lions vs. FC Schalke 04

—G2 Esports vs. Excel Esports

—Fnatic vs. SK Gaming

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

T1. MAD Lions, 12-5

T1. Rogue, 12-5

3. G2 Esports 10-7

4. SK Gaming, 9-8

T5. Excel Esports, 8-9

T5. Fnatic, 8-9

T7. FC Schalke 04, 7-10

T7. Team Vitality, 7-10

T9. Misfits Gaming, 6-11

T9. Origen, 6-11

—Field Level Media