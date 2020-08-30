Rogue sweep MAD Lions, advance in LEC Summer Split

Rogue swept MAD Lions 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the finals of the losers’ bracket in the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs.

Kacper “Inspired” Sloma recorded an MVP performance for Rogue, who won the first map on blue and the final two on red.

Rogue advanced to tangle with G2 Esports on Saturday. The winner of that clash will face Fnatic in the grand final on Sept. 6.

MAD Lions, who finished in fourth place, earned $23,600 and the right to compete in the World Championship play-in event.

The top three teams will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China beginning Sept. 25.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split prize pool (in approximate USD):

3. TBD, $35,350

4. MAD Lions, $23,600

5. FC Schalke 04, $14,700

6. SK Gaming, $8,850

—Field Level Media