August 21, 2020 / 7:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Schalke 04 sweep SK Gaming in LEC playoff opener

FC Schalke 04 opened the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs Friday with a 3-0 sweep against SK Gaming in the losers’ bracket.

Felix “Abbedagge” Braun was named the MVP for FC Schalke 04, who overcame a 1-10 start to the regular season to make the six-team playoff field.

SK Gaming finished in sixth place, taking home approximately $8,850 USD.

Play continues this weekend with two first-round matches in the winners’ bracket. Second-seeded MAD Lions and third-seeded G2 Esports meet Saturday, and top-seeded Rogue face fourth-seeded Fnatic on Sunday.

The lower-seeded loser from those games will play FC Schalke 04 in the second round of the losers’ bracket. The higher-seeded loser will get a bye to the third round of the losers’ bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-five, with the final scheduled for Sept. 6.

The top three teams will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split prize pool (in USD):

