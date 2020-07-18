Top 5 teams hold serve at LEC Summer Split

The top half of the field at the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split continued to assert its dominance on Saturday as each of the top five teams in the standings topped a team in the bottom five.

That left MAD Lions and Rogue tied atop the standings at 9-2 as Week 5 came to a close.

Playing on red or blue made no difference, as three of Saturday’s winners (MAD Lions, SK Gaming and Origen) won on red while the other two (Rogue and Fnatic) won on blue.

Rogue was the first team to pick up its ninth win as they beat Excel Esports (4-7) in 34 minutes. Swedish mid laner Emil “Larssen” Larsson led Rogue with a 5/0/4 kill-death-assist ratio playing as Corki. Top laner Felix “Kryze” Hellstrom of Sweden posted a 2/3/1 KDA playing as Camille, but he was the only Excel player with more than one kill.

MAD Lions kept pace with Rogue by topping G2 Esports (5-6) in 30 minutes in the day’s final match. A trio of MAD Lions players had at least three kills, with top laner Andrei “Orome” Popa of Romania leading the way with a 6/2/2 KDA as Jax. Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther of Denmark led G2 with a 3/4/2 as Cassiopeia.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

SK Gaming (6-5) got the day started with a 45-minute win over last-place FC Shalke 04 (1-10), registering a 20-4 advantage in kills. Germany’s Janik “Jenax” Bartels led SK with a 7/2/7 KDA playing top laner as Kennen. Top laner Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu of Romania was the only Schalke player with multiple kills (2/4/2) playing as Jayce.

Origen (6-5) needed 40 minutes to get by Misfits Gaming (5-6). German bot laner Elias “Upset” Lipp (6/0/7 as Aphelios) and Romanian jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir (5/0/7) combined for than half of Origen’s 17 kills. Bot laner Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup of Denmark posted a 2/1/2 as Ezreal to lead Misfits.

Fnatic made it three teams to reach 6-5 with a 33-minute win over Team Vitality (4-7). Four Fnatic players posted five or more kills, led by a 7/2/9 effort by Polish jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek as Kha’Zix. Bot laner Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos of Greece registered an 8/6/5 KDA as Ezreal led Vitality.

The LEC Summer Split returns to action with five matches next Friday to kick off Week 6.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

T1. MAD Lions, 9-2

T1. Rogue, 9-2

T3. Fnatic, 6-5

T3. Origen, 6-5

T3. SK Gaming, 6-5

T6. G2 Esports, 5-6

T6. Misfits Gaming, 5-6

T8. Excel Esports, 4-7

T8. Team Vitality, 4-7

10. FC Schalke 04, 1-10

—Field Level Media