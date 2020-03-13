LEC Spring Split suspended over coronavirus concerns

Due to rising concerns over the coronoavirus pandemic, the 2020 League of Legends European Championship Spring Split has been suspended until further notice, Riot Games announced Friday.

“In light of the uncertainty during the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic situation and in an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to err on the side of player and staff safety and suspend the LEC Spring Season until further notice,” LEC wrote on Twitter.

“At this point in time, no member of the LEC staff or players has tested positive for COVID-19, however we have reason to suspect an LEC staff member may have been exposed to the virus. This person is under quarantine and is being evaluated by health professionals. We will update everyone as soon as we have more information.”

There will be no LEC matches played for the foreseeable future.

LEC had announced on Thursday that it would not have a live audience or onsite press attendance at LEC Studio in Berlin for the rest of the season. The League of Legends Championship Series in North America is following the same path from its Los Angeles studio “until further notice.”

