Riot reports 70 percent spike in LEC Summer finals viewers

Riot Games reported a 70 percent viewership increase for Sunday’s championship match at the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs.

G2 Esports’ sweep against Fnatic in the best-of-final reached an average minute audience of 819,400, a 70 percent jump from the 2019 summer finals.

Riot also said the LEC competition reached a peak concurrent viewership of 952,000, a 16.7 percent increase from the previous year.

The total hours watched across the full Summer Split reached 40 million, a year-over-year increase of 85 percent.

G2 Esports took home nearly $95,000 for their victory. Fnatic earned more than $59,000 for their runner-up finish. Both teams, along with third- and fourth-place finishers Rogue and MAD Lions, automatically qualified for the 2020 World Championships.

--Field Level Media