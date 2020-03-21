First-place G2 win as LEC returns online

G2 Esports maintained its spot atop the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split standings with a win Friday as action resumed online.

The spring split had been shut down for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the LEC reported last week that a staff member might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Teams are now competing from their respective facilities in Berlin, except for Origen, which is playing from Copenhagen.

As Week 8 started Friday, G2 improved to 12-3 by beating Rogue. Fnatic and Origen remained tied for second at 11-4 by defeating Excel Esports and Team Vitality, respectively.

FC Schalke 04 topped Misfits Gaming, and MAD Lions got past SK Gaming.

Week 8 concludes Saturday with five matches:

—FC Schalke 04 vs. Team Vitality

—SK Gaming vs. Origen

—MAD Lions vs. Misfits Gaming

—G2 Esports vs. Excel Esports

—Fnatic vs. Rogue

The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the spring playoffs. The playoff champion winner will qualify for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) standings, through Friday:

1. G2 Esports, 12-3

T2. Fnatic, 11-4

T2. Origen, 11-4

T4. MAD Lions, 9-6

T4. Misfits Gaming, 9-6

T4. Rogue, 9-6

7. Excel Esports, 7-8

8. FC Schalke 04, 4-11

9. SK Gaming, 2-13

10. Team Vitality, 1-14

—Field Level Media