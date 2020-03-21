G2 Esports remain atop LEC Spring Split

G2 Esports maintained their hold on the top spot in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split standings with a win Saturday.

G2 Esports’ victory was their second in as many days since the spring split had been shut down for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The LEC reported last week that a staff member might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Teams are now competing from their respective facilities in Berlin, except for Origen, which is playing from Copenhagen.

As Week 8 concluded Saturday, G2 Esports improved to 13-3 by defeating Excel Esports. Fnatic and Origen remained tied for second at 12-4 by defeating Rouge and SK Gaming, respectively.

FC Schalke 04 topped Team Vitality, and MAD Lions bested Misfits Gaming.

Week 9 begins Friday with five matches:

—Team Vitality vs. Misfits Gaming

—Excel Esports vs. Origen

—MAD Lions vs. Fnatic

—G2 Esports vs. FC Schalke 04

—Rogue vs. SK Gaming

The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the spring playoffs. The playoff champion winner will qualify for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) standings, through Saturday:

1. G2 Esports, 13-3

T2. Fnatic, 12-4

T2. Origen, 12-4

4. MAD Lions, 10-6

T5. Misfits Gaming, 9-7

T5. Rogue, 9-7

7. Excel Esports, 7-9

8. FC Schalke 04, 5-11

9. SK Gaming, 2-14

10. Team Vitality, 1-15

—Field Level Media