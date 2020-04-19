G2 Esports sweep Fnatic in LEC finals

G2 Esports recorded their seventh split title since 2013 with a sweep of Fnatic on Sunday in the finals at the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs.

G2, who finished the regular season as the top seed with a 15-3 record, breezed to a 3-0 win against second-seeded Fnatic (who went 13-5) to pick up 80,000 euros — $87,000 — and an automatic bid to the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational.

The two teams are the most decorated in European history, boasting a combined 14 split titles dating to 2013. G2 won in spring and summer of 2019.

G2 support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle won MVP honors in the grand final.

The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the prize money and bid to the Mid-Season Invitational — which features the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide — G2 claimed 90 championship points.

Fnactic pocketed $54,375 and 70 championship points.

Earnings and championship points:

1. $87,000, 90, MSI Main Event bid — G2 Esports

2. $54,375, 70 — Fnatic

3. $32,625, 50 — MAD Lions

4. $21,750, 30 — Origen

5. $13,600, 20 — Rogue

6. $8,160, 10 — Misfits Gaming

—Field Level Media