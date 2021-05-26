Mark, Xiye rejoin LGD Gaming

LGD Gaming welcomed support Ling “Mark” Xu and mid laner Su “Xiye” Han-Wei back to their League of Legends roster Wednesday.

Both Chinese players left LGD in December 2020, with the 22-year-old Mark moving to Bilibili Gaming and the 23-year-old Xiye competing with JD Gaming.

LGD are coming off a disappointing 14th-place finish in the 2021 League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Spring Split.

A start date for the Summer Split has not yet been announced.

Other members of the LGD roster are Chen “Cult” Guo-Ji, Xu “Flora” Hui, Ding “Kui” Zi-Hao, Chen “Uniboy” Chang-Chu, Fang “Garvey” Jia-Wei, Jong-hun “Kramer” Ha, Lin “Peace” Shang-Ren and Pei “Chance” Piao.

--Field Level Media