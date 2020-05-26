LGD Gaming acquire xiye for LPL Summer Split

LGD Gaming acquired former Dominus Esports mid laner Su “xiye” Hanwei for the upcoming League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Summer Split.

The 22-year-old Chinese pro had been with Dominus since December following a long run at Team WE.

In January 2019, xiye became the 14th player to reach 1,000 career kills in the LPL.

LGD Gaming also announced Tuesday that xiye’s former Dominus teammate, Ling “Mark” Xu, has joined the team a substitute support.

After finishing 15th (out of 17 teams) in the LPL Spring standings, LGD Gaming will look for better results when the Summer schedule opens June 5.

—Field Level Media