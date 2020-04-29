Liquid move 'Cain' to strategic coach, 'Tactical' to ADC

Team Liquid announced two major changes Wednesday in the wake of a disappointing ninth-place finish in the 2020 LCS spring split.

Head coach Nu-ri “Cain” Jang will move to a strategic coaching position and Edward “Tactical” Ra will fill the starting AD Carry role vacated by Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng’s departure earlier this week.

Tactical has solid bonds with players Yong-in “CoreJJ” Jo and Eon-yeong “Impact” Jung.

“(Tactical)’s dedicated, he’s got a great relationship with Impact and with (CoreJJ), and his mechanics are solid,” Liquid CEO Steve Arhancet said. “He’s gonna grow as a player over time, and I’m just super excited to be able to do that with him.”

Liquid have begun a search for a new head coach for the June 13 start of the 2020 LCS summer split.

—Field Level Media