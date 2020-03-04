Team Liquid add 'Rikara' to Academy team

Former 100 Thieves bot laner Richard “Rikara” Oh has joined Team Liquid’s Academy roster.

The 22-year-old replaces Edward “Tactical” Ra, who was called up to the main Liquid roster. TL made the announcement on Twitter late Tuesday.

Rikara is best known for his time with 100 Thieves, when he replaced Cody “Cody Sun” Sun as the starting bot laner for the 2018 World Championship. The team finished the group stage with a 2-4 record and was eliminated.

Since then, Rikara had floated around the Academy league, playing for Clutch Academy, which turned into Dignitas Academy, up until the end of the 2019 season.

Tactical joined the main Liquid roster due to Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng’s illness and subsequent benching.

—Field Level Media