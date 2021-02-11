LCS 'Lock In' event draws 9.4M viewership hours

The three-week LCS Lock In tournament drew more than 9.4 million viewership hours, according to League of Legends developer Riot Games.

The first LCS kickoff tournament boasted an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 196,000, an increase of 43 percent from the first three weeks of the spring 2020 season. The finals between Team Liquid and Cloud9 had an AMA of 246,000 and peaked at 372,000 viewers on english-language broadcasts.

Team Liquid won the $150,000 grand prize with a five-series victory over Cloud9.

--Field Level Media