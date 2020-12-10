LPL's All-Star Weekend postponed after Chengdu outbreak

The Legends Pro League All-Star Weekend has been postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The event was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday.

“Due to the recent pandemic situation in Chengdu, and to ensure the safety of all participants and audiences, we have had repeated discussions within the League and regretfully announce that the LPL All-Star Weekend originally planned for Chengdu on December 11-12 will be postponed,” the LPL said in its statement.

The league said it would announce a new date and location later.

“The LPL All-Star Weekend is a staple annual celebration for LPL players and fans alike, and we must be sure that it can be held under the safest and healthiest conditions for all participants,” the statement said.

