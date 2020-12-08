TSM promote Lost to replace Doublelift

TSM promoted AD carry Lawrence “Lost” Hui from their academy to the starting roster for the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), two weeks after veteran Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng announced his retirement.

The 21-year-old New Zealander played for Echo Fox before joining the TSM Academy last December.

He joins a roster that includes former Suning support Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh, who signed a record-breaking two-year, $6 million deal last month.

“From our in-house Scouting Combine in 2019 to a starting role in the #LCS. Say hello to our new ADC for 2021, @Lost_adc,” the team posted Sunday morning.

In the accompanying video, Lost expressed excitement at starting with TSM and playing with SwordArt, who made it to the Worlds Championship Finals in 2020.

“Goal wise, I want to make worlds with this roster,” Lost said.

--Field Level Media