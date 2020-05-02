JD Gaming comes from behind to win LPL spring title

JD Gaming took a 3-2 victory over Top Esports to win China’s League of Legends Pro League spring split on Saturday.

Top Esports, the fourth seed after round-robin play, lost the first map, won the next two and had match point to claim their first LPL championship. JD Gaming, however, fought back to send the match to a fifth, and deciding, map.

“Thank you @TOP_Esports_for this amazing series. You had the whole world at the edge of their seats. Hope to see you on the rift again soon,” JD Gaming posted to Twitter after winning the finals.

MVP honors for the finals went to support Ming-Hao “LvMao” Zuo of JD Gaming, who entered the finals as the second seed.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. Riot Games canceled the tournament earlier this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LPL was the only League of Legends region that didn’t end its spring split with a 3-0 finals sweep.

—Field Level Media