Invictus top FunPlus Phoenix to open LPL split

In a rematch of a 2019 League of Legends World Championship semifinal, Invictus Gaming gained a bit of revenge Monday, defeating FunPlus Phoenix 2-1 in the opener of the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring split.

FunPlus Phoenix had topped Invictus 3-1 in the World semis in November at Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 2 before sweeping G2 Esports 3-0 in the final eight days later at Paris.

On Monday, Invictus won the first game thanks to a big effort from top laner Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok, but FunPlus Phoenix leveled the match behind top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha in the second game. TheShy then guided Invictus to the win in the decisive third game.

In the only other match on the opening-day slate, LNG Esports defeated LGD Gaming 2-1, winning the final two games.

Two matches are scheduled for Tuesday: eStar vs. Rogue Warriors, and Oh My God vs. JD Gaming.

In last year’s LPL spring split, Invictus won the playoffs, beating JD Gaming in the final, with FunPlus Phoenix coming in third and Topsports Gaming claiming fourth.

FunPlus Phoenix won the 2019 LPL summer split playoffs, defeating Royal Never Give Up in the final. Top Esports captured third place, and Bilibili Gaming took fourth.

