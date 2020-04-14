Esports
LPL Spring Split finals to begin May 2

China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) announced its playoff format and schedule Tuesday.

The top two seeds receive byes to the April 26-27 semifinals, with the final taking place on May 2.

All matches are a best-of-five format.

The full schedule is as follows:

First round:

—No. 5 vs. No. 8 seed, April 22

—No. 6 vs. No. 7 seed, April 23

Quarterfinals:

—No. 5-No.8 winner vs. No. 4 seed, April 24

—No. 6-No. 7 winner vs. No. 3 seed, April 25

Semifinals:

—Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed, April 26

—Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. No. 2 seed, April 27

The quarterfinal losers will meet in the third-place game on April 29.

