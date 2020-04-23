EDward Gaming advance in LPL playoffs

EDward Gaming advanced to the quarterfinals of China’s League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up.

EDward, the sixth seed, finished the spring season at 9-7, just ahead of seventh-seeded RNG (8-8). They will meet third seed FunPlus Phoenix (12-4), who defeated EDward Gaming 2-1 in Week 6 action.

The other quarterfinal of the single-elimination tournament will take place on Friday, when Team WE (8-8) take on fourth-seeded Top Esports (11-5). Team WE won their Week 6 match, 2-1.

The finals are scheduled for May 2.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

