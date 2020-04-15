EDward Gaming clinches LPL playoff spot with win

EDward Gaming secured a spot in the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Oh My God on Wednesday in China’s League of Legends Pro League.

EDG (9-5) are in fifth place with two matches left before the season ends on Monday.

Eight teams qualify for the playoffs, which begin April 22. The top two seeds receive byes to the April 26-27 semifinals, with the final taking place on May 2.

With their 2-0 loss to 14th-place Dominus Esports (6-9), Royal Never Give Up (8-7) lost a chance to strengthen their playoff bid.

In other action Wednesday, first-place Invictus Gaming (12-2) topped Team WE (6-7) by a 2-1 margin.

Tian “Meiko” Ye of EDward Gaming got his 5,000th assist in the LPL in Wednesday’s match — extending his lead for most assists in league history.

Week 7 action continues Thursday with three matches:

—Bilibili Gaming vs. Victory Five

—LGD Gaming vs. FunPlus Phoenix

—Top Esports vs eStar

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 12-2, 71 percent

x-2. eStar, 11-4, 66 percent

x-3. FunPlus Phoenix, 10-3, 70 percent

x-4. JD Gaming, 10-4, 69 percent

x-5. EDward Gaming, 9-5, 61 percent

x-6. Top Esports, 9-5, 58 percent

7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-7, 54 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-8, 46 percent

9. Team WE, 6-7, 47 percent

10. Rogue Warriors, 6-8, 44 percent

11. Vici Gaming, 6-9, 46 percent

12. Bilibili Gaming, 6-9, 45 percent

13. Suning, 6-9, 45 percent

14. Dominus Esports, 6-9, 42 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 5-8, 45 percent

e-16. LNG Esports, 4-10, 34 percent

e-17. Victory Five, 0-14, 3 percent

x-clinched playoff berth

e-eliminated from playoff contention

—Field Level Media