eStar, FunPlus Phoenix stay atop LPL standings

eStar pulled out a 2-1 win over LNG Esports and held on to the top spot in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings Friday.

Nipping at their heels are second-place FunPlus Phoenix, which rebounded from a first-match loss to defeat Oh My God 2-1.

In the day’s third match, Royal Never Give Up moved into ninth place with a 2-0 victory over JD Gaming.

Week 4 continues Saturday with three matches:

—LGD Gaming vs. Victory Five

—Bilibili Gaming vs. Team WE

—Invictus Gaming vs. Suning

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. eStar, 8-1, 73 percent

2. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-2, 70 percent

3. Invictus Gaming, 6-1, 71 percent

4. Oh My God, 5-3, 60 percent

5. Team WE, 5-3, 56 percent

5. Top Esports, 5-3, 56 percent

7. JD Gaming, 5-4, 57 percent

8. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent

9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, 56 percent

10. LNG Esports, 4-4, 50 percent

11. Suning, 4-4, 50 percent

12. Vici Gaming, 3-6, 43 percent

13. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-6, 36 percent

15. Dominus Esports, 2-6, 29 percent

16. LGD Gaming, 1-6, 29 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-7, 7 percent

—Field Level Media