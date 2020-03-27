eStar, FunPlus Phoenix stay atop LPL standings

eStar pulled out a 2-1 win over LNG Esports and held on to the top spot in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings Friday.
Nipping at their heels are second-place FunPlus Phoenix, which rebounded from a first-match loss to defeat Oh My God 2-1.
In the day’s third match, Royal Never Give Up moved into night place with a 2-0 victory over JD Gaming.
Week 4 continues Saturday with three matches:
—LGD Gaming vs. Victory Five
—Bilibili Gaming vs. Team WE
—Invictus Gaming vs. Suning
The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. eStar, 8-1, 73 percent
2. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-2, 70 percent
3. Invictus Gaming, 6-1, 71 percent
4. Oh My God, 5-3, 60 percent
5. Team WE, 5-3, 56 percent
5. Top Esports, 5-3, 56 percent
7. JD Gaming, 5-4, 57 percent
8. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent
9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, 56 percent
10. LNG Esports, 4-4, 50 percent
11. Suning, 4-4, 50 percent
12. Vici Gaming, 3-6, 43 percent
13. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent
14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-6, 36 percent
15. Dominus Esports, 2-6, 29 percent
16. LGD Gaming, 1-6, 29 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-7, 7 percent
—Field Level Media