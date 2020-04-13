eStar moves into second place in LPL standings

eStar beat Oh My God 2-0 to move into second place in China’s League of Legends Pro League as the spring season nears its end.

With the loss, Oh My God (7-7) remains in eighth place. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.

Invictus Gaming leads the 17-team field with an 11-2 record. eStar is 11-4 and has just one match remaining, while IG has three.

In other action Monday, Royal Never Give Up (8-6) swept LNG Esports (4-10) to hold on to seventh place. Victory Five (0-14) remained winless as they were swept by fifth-place Top Esports (9-5).

Week 7 action continues Tuesday with three matches:

—Rogue Warriors vs. JD Gaming

—Vici Gaming vs Suning

—LGD Gaming vs. Bilibili Gaming

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Monday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Invictus Gaming, 11-2, 71 percent

2. eStar, 11-4, 66 percent

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 10-3, 70 percent

4. JD Gaming, 9-4, 67 percent

5. Top Esports, 9-5, 58 percent

6. EDward Gaming, 8-5, 59 percent

7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-6, 58 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-7, 48 percent

9. Team WE, 6-6, 48 percent

10. Rogue Warriors, 6-7, 47 percent

11. Vici Gaming, 6-8, 47 percent

12. LGD Gaming, 5-7, 48 percent

13. Suning, 5-9, 43 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 5-9, 42 percent

15. Dominus Esports, 5-9, 39 percent

16. LNG Esports, 4-10, 34 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-14, 3 percent

—Field Level Media