eStar moves into second place in LPL standings

eStar beat Oh My God 2-0 to move into second place in China’s League of Legends Pro League as the spring season nears its end.
With the loss, Oh My God (7-7) remains in eighth place. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.
Invictus Gaming leads the 17-team field with an 11-2 record. eStar is 11-4 and has just one match remaining, while IG has three.
In other action Monday, Royal Never Give Up (8-6) swept LNG Esports (4-10) to hold on to seventh place. Victory Five (0-14) remained winless as they were swept by fifth-place Top Esports (9-5).
Week 7 action continues Tuesday with three matches:
—Rogue Warriors vs. JD Gaming
—Vici Gaming vs Suning
—LGD Gaming vs. Bilibili Gaming
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Monday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. Invictus Gaming, 11-2, 71 percent
2. eStar, 11-4, 66 percent
3. FunPlus Phoenix, 10-3, 70 percent
4. JD Gaming, 9-4, 67 percent
5. Top Esports, 9-5, 58 percent
6. EDward Gaming, 8-5, 59 percent
7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-6, 58 percent
8. Oh My God, 7-7, 48 percent
9. Team WE, 6-6, 48 percent
10. Rogue Warriors, 6-7, 47 percent
11. Vici Gaming, 6-8, 47 percent
12. LGD Gaming, 5-7, 48 percent
13. Suning, 5-9, 43 percent
14. Bilibili Gaming, 5-9, 42 percent
15. Dominus Esports, 5-9, 39 percent
16. LNG Esports, 4-10, 34 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-14, 3 percent
—Field Level Media