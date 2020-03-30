FunPlus Phoenix keep rolling in LPL spring season

FunPlus Phoenix pushed their winning streak to eight with a 2-0 win Monday over last-place Victory Five in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season.
FPP moved into second place while Victory Five remained winless. Also kicking off Week 5 action, Vici Gaming defeated LNG Esports and JD Gaming beat Suning, both by 2-1 scores.
Week 5 continues Tuesday with three matches:
—LGD Gaming vs. EDward Gaming
—Oh My God vs. Invictus Gaming
—Dominus Esports vs. LNG Esports
The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Monday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. eStar, 9-1, 75 percent
2. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent
3. Invictus Gaming, 7-1, 74 percent
4. Top Esports, 6-3, 60 percent
5. JD Gaming, 6-4, 58 percent
6. Royal Never Give Up, 5-3, 58 percent
7. Oh My God, 5-4, 55 percent
8. Team WE, 5-4, 52 percent
9. EDward Gaming, 4-4, 52 percent
10. LNG Esports, 4-5, 48 percent
11. Vici Gaming, 4-6, 46 percent
12. Suning, 4-6, 44 percent
13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, 40 percent
14. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent
15. LGD Gaming, 2-6, 37 percent
16. Dominus Esports, 2-7, 26 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-9, 5 percent
—Field Level Media