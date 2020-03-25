FunPlus Phoenix moves to 6-2 in LPL

FunPlus Phoenix strengthened its grip on third place in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings with a 2-1 victory over Bilibili Gaming on Wednesday.

Top Esports jumped from 10th place to fifth place with their 2-0 win over JD Gaming. Oh My God moved into fourth place with a 2-0 win over winless Victory Five.

Week 4 continues Thursday with three matches:

—Rogue Warriors vs. Dominus Esports

—Suning vs. Team WE

—Vici Gaming vs. LGD Gaming

The China-based LPL shut down after the Jan. 19 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams’ headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play.

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. eStar, 7-1, 74 percent

2. Invictus Gaming, 6-1, 71 percent

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 6-2, 70 percent

4. Oh My God, 5-2, 65 percent

5. JD Gaming, 5-3, 63 percent

6. Top Esports, 5-3, 56 percent

7. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent

8. LNG Esports, 4-3, 53 percent

9. Suning, 4-3, 53 percent

10. Team WE, 4-3, 53 percent

11. Royal Never Give Up, 3-3, 50 percent

12. Rogue Warriors, 3-5, 42 percent

13. Vici Gaming, 2-6, 38 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-5, 36 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 1-5, 33 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 1-6, 20 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-7, 7 percent

—Field Level Media