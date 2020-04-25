FunPlus Phoenix reach semifinals of LPL spring playoffs

FunPlus Phoenix powered into the semifinals of China’s League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs Saturday with a 3-1 win against EDward Gaming.

No. 3 seed FunPlus Phoenix will meet No. 2 seed JD Gaming in one semifinal Monday. Top seed Invictus Gaming face No. 4 seed Top Esports in Sunday’s first semifinal.

FunPlus Phoenix congratulated mid laner Tae-sang “Doinb” Kim after the quarterfinal victory against EDward Gaming for recording his second pentakill and reaching the 1,500 career LPL kills milestone.

The third-place match will be on Wednesday and the finals are scheduled for May 2.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

—Field Level Media