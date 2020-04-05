Invictus Gaming continue ascent in LPL play

Invictus Gaming strengthened their grasp on first place in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up.
Invictus Gaming, who improved to 10-1 on the season, reside ahead of second-place eStar (9-3).
Also on Sunday, JD Gaming posted a 2-0 victory over LNG Esports to move into a tie for fifth place with Royal Never Give Up.
EDward Gaming, whose 7-4 record is tied with JD Gaming and Royal Never Give Up, secured a 2-1 win over Bilibili Gaming in another match on Sunday.
Week 6 begins Monday with three matches:
—Suning vs. Victory Five
—Oh My God vs. Vici Gaming
—Top Esports vs. Rogue Warriors
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Sunday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. Invictus Gaming, 10-1, 77 percent
2. eStar, 9-3, 66 percent
3. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent
4. Top Esports, 7-3, 61 percent
5. JD Gaming, 7-4, 62 percent
5. Royal Never Give Up, 7-4, 62 percent
7. EDward Gaming, 7-4, 59 percent
8. Oh My God, 5-5, 50 percent
8. Team WE, 5-5, 50 percent
10. Vici Gaming, 5-6, 48 percent
11. Rogue Warriors, 4-6, 43 percent
12. Suning, 4-7, 43 percent
13. LNG Esports, 4-7, 41 percent
14. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent
15. Bilibili Gaming, 3-8, 37 percent
16. Dominus Esports, 3-8, 30 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-11, 4 percent
—Field Level Media