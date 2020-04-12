Invictus Gaming in first place as LPL play enters final week

Invictus Gaming defeated Bilibili Gaming 2-1 on Sunday to hold on to first place as China’s League of Legends Pro League enters the final week of its spring season.

The top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs. IG leads the 17-team field with an 11-2 record.

FunPlus Phoenix (10-3) rebounded from an upset loss to Vici Gaming on Friday by beating EDward Gaming (8-5) on Sunday.

In the day’s other action, Dominus Esports (5-9) recorded a 2-1 victory over Suning (5-9).

Week 7 action begins Monday with three matches:

—Oh My God vs. eStar

—LNG Esports vs. Royal Never Give Up

—Victory Five vs. Top Esports

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Sunday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Invictus Gaming, 11-2, 71 percent

2. FunPlus Phoenix, 10-3, 70 percent

3. eStar, 10-4, 64 percent

4. JD Gaming, 9-4, 67 percent

5. EDward Gaming, 8-5, 59 percent

6. Top Esports, 8-5, 55 percent

7. Royal Never Give Up, 7-6, 55 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-6, 52 percent

9. Team WE, 6-6, 48 percent

10. Rogue Warriors, 6-7, 47 percent

11. Vici Gaming, 6-8, 47 percent

12. LGD Gaming, 5-7, 48 percent

13. Suning, 5-9, 43 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 5-9, 42 percent

15. Dominus Esports, 5-9, 39 percent

16. LNG Esports, 4-9, 36 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-13, 4 percent

—Field Level Media