Invictus Gaming snag second place in LPL standings

Invictus Gaming moved into second place with a 2-0 win Tuesday over Oh My God in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season.

On the season, Invictus Gaming now is 8-1, with its only loss coming in Week 4 play to first-place eStar (9-1).

The loss moved Oh My God to 5-5 as they fell from seventh to ninth place.

In other action Tuesday, EDward Gaming topped LGD Gaming 2-1.

Week 5 continues Wednesday with three matches:

—Dominus Esports vs. LNG Esports

—eStar vs. Vici Gaming

—Victory Five vs. Royal Never Give Up

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Monday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. eStar, 9-1, 75 percent

2. Invictus Gaming, 8-1, 76 percent

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent

4. Top Esports, 6-3, 60 percent

5. JD Gaming, 6-4, 58 percent

6. Royal Never Give Up, 5-3, 58 percent

7. EDward Gaming, 5-4, 54 percent

8. Team WE, 5-4, 52 percent

9. Oh My God, 5-5, 50 percent

10. LNG Esports, 4-5, 48 percent

11. Vici Gaming, 4-6, 46 percent

12. Suning, 4-6, 44 percent

13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, 40 percent

14. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent

15. LGD Gaming, 2-7, 36 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 2-7, 26 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-9, 5 percent

—Field Level Media