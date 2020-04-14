JD Gaming win 5th straight, clinch playoffs at LPL

JD Gaming won their fifth straight match and locked up a playoff berth with a 2-0 victory over Rogue Warriors on Tuesday in China’s League of Legends Pro League.

JD Gaming (10-4) are in fourth place as the spring season nears its end, while Rogue Warriors (6-8) rank 10th in the standings, one game out of the eighth spot.

The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs. Invictus Gaming (11-2), eStar (11-4) and FunPlus Phoenix (10-3) had already locked up playoff spots.

In other LPL action Tuesday, Suning (6-9) earned a 2-1 win over Vici Gaming (6-9), and Bilibili Gaming (6-9) swept LGD Gaming (5-8).

Invictus lead the 17-team field with three matches remaining, while second-place eStar have just one match left.

Week 7 action continues on Wednesday with three matches:

—EDward Gaming vs. Oh My God

—Dominus Esports vs. Royal Never Give Up

—Invictus Gaming vs. Team WE

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Tuesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 11-2, 71 percent

x-2. eStar, 11-4, 66 percent

x-3. FunPlus Phoenix, 10-3, 70 percent

x-4. JD Gaming, 10-4, 69 percent

5. Top Esports, 9-5, 58 percent

6. EDward Gaming, 8-5, 59 percent

7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-6, 58 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-7, 48 percent

9. Team WE, 6-6, 48 percent

10. Rogue Warriors, 6-8, 44 percent

11. Vici Gaming, 6-9, 46 percent

12. Bilibili Gaming, 6-9, 45 percent

13. Suning, 6-9, 45 percent

14. LGD Gaming, 5-8, 45 percent

15. Dominus Esports, 5-9, 39 percent

e-16. LNG Esports, 4-10, 34 percent

e-17. Victory Five, 0-14, 3 percent

x-clinched playoff berth

e-eliminated from playoff contention

—Field Level Media