Team WE tops Suning to gain ground in LPL standings

Team WE moved into a share of sixth place in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings with a 2-1 victory over Suning on Thursday.

Vici Gaming ascended into a tie for 12th place with a 2-0 win over LGD Gaming, and Dominus Esports posted a 2-0 victory over Rogue Warriors.

Week 4 continues Friday with three matches:

—FunPlus Phoenix vs. Oh My God

—LNG Esports vs. eStar

—Royal Never Give Up vs. JD Gaming

The China-based LPL shut down after the Jan. 19 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams’ headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play.

The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. eStar, 7-1, 74 percent

2. Invictus Gaming, 6-1, 71 percent

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 6-2, 70 percent

4. Oh My God, 5-2, 65 percent

5. JD Gaming, 5-3, 63 percent

6. Team WE, 5-3, 56 percent

6. Top Esports, 5-3, 56 percent

8. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent

9. LNG Esports, 4-3, 53 percent

10. Suning, 4-4, 50 percent

11. Royal Never Give Up, 3-3, 50 percent

12. Vici Gaming, 3-6, 43 percent

13. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-6, 36 percent

15. Dominus Esports, 2-6, 29 percent

16. LGD Gaming, 1-6, 29 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-7, 7 percent

