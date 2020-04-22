Team WE win opening round of LPL playoffs

Team WE ousted eStar 3-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the spring playoffs of China’s League of Legends Pro League.

The eighth-seeded Team WE needed a victory in the final match of the spring season round robin on Monday to climb to 8-8 and qualify for the eight-team playoff. eStar, the fifth seed after finishing 11-5 in round-robin play, beat Team WE 2-0 in Week 6.

The first round of the single-elimination playoffs will continue Thursday when sixth seed EDward Gaming and seventh seed Royal Never Give Up face off.

Team WE will return to action on Friday in the quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Top Esports (11-5). Team WE won their Week 6 match, 2-1.

The champion clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

