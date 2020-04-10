Vici Gaming stun FunPlus Phoenix in LPL play

Vici Gaming upended second-place FunPlus Phoenix on Friday in China’s League of Legends Pro League.

Vici Gaming (6-8), who reside in 10th place, posted a 2-1 victory to hand FunPlus Phoenix just their third loss of the spring season.

In other action, 13th-place Bilibili Gaming (5-8) recorded a 2-0 win over sixth-place Top Esports (8-5) and Dominus Esports (4-9) secured the same result versus reeling Victory Five (0-13).

Week 6 continues Saturday with three matches:

—Oh My God vs. LGD Gaming

—Team WE vs. eStar

—Royal Never Give Up vs. Rogue Warriors

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Invictus Gaming, 10-2, 71 percent

2. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-3, 70 percent

3. JD Gaming, 9-4, 67 percent

4. eStar, 9-4, 61 percent

5. EDward Gaming, 8-4, 61 percent

6. Top Esports, 8-5, 55 percent

7. Royal Never Give Up, 7-5, 57 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-5, 55 percent

9. Team WE, 6-5, 52 percent

10. Vici Gaming, 6-8, 47 percent

11. Rogue Warriors, 5-7, 45 percent

12. Suning, 5-8, 44 percent

13. Bilibili Gaming, 5-8, 43 percent

14. LGD Gaming, 4-7, 44 percent

15. Dominus Esports, 4-9, 36 percent

16. LNG Esports, 4-9, 36 percent

17. Victory Five, 0-13, 4 percent

