Vici Gaming upend first-place eStar in LPL

Vici Gaming handed first-place eStar just their second loss of the Spring Split with a 2-1 win on Wednesday in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL).
The victory moved Vici Gaming into 10th place in the standings.
Royal Never Give Up moved into fourth place with a 2-0 victory over Victory Five on Wednesday, while Dominus Esports recorded a 2-0 win over LNG Esports.
Week 5 continues Thursday with three matches:
—LGD Gaming vs. Team WE
—Rogue Warriors vs. Bilibili Gaming
—Suning vs. Top Esports
The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. eStar, 9-2, 70 percent
2. Invictus Gaming, 8-1, 76 percent
3. FunPlus Phoenix, 8-2, 72 percent
4. Royal Never Give Up, 6-3, 62 percent
5. Top Esports, 6-3, 60 percent
6. JD Gaming, 6-4, 58 percent
7. EDward Gaming, 5-4, 54 percent
8. Team WE, 5-4, 52 percent
9. Oh My God, 5-5, 50 percent
10. Vici Gaming, 5-6, 48 percent
11. LNG Esports, 4-6, 44 percent
12. Suning, 4-6, 44 percent
13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-6, 40 percent
14. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent
15. Dominus Esports, 3-7, 33 percent
16. LGD Gaming, 2-7, 36 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-10, 5 percent
