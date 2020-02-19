LPL to hold online scrimmages to fill coronavirus void

The Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL) will host online scrimmages beginning Feb. 26, giving players sidelined because of the nation’s widespread coronavirus a chance to practice and providing fans with some competition to watch.

The league postponed matches after Week 1 on Jan. 26.

The league announced the move on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “Our primary concern is still keeping everyone safe but we are expecting some great entertaining matches!”

Though it wasn’t announced on the official league Twitter post, LPL journalist and translator @ran_lpl translated an official LPL Weibo post that said the participating teams would be Top Esports, JD Gaming, Suning Gaming, Victory Five and eStar.

This move comes after several other esports, including Activision-Blizzard’s Chinese Overwatch League homestands and the PUBG Global Series Berlin event, were canceled because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There have been 73,332 cases of the coronavirus reported around the world and 1,873 confirmed deaths, CNN reported Wednesday. Most of the cases are in mainland China, where the outbreak began.

—Field Level Media