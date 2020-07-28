Bilibili Gaming pick up win at LPL Summer Split

Bilibili Gaming and EDward Gaming both picked up their fifth wins of the Summer Split on Tuesday in Week 9 of China’s League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

Bilibili Gaming (5-8, minus-4 differential) swept Rogue Warriors (4-9, -8) and EDward Gaming (5-8, -4) swept LNG Esports (2-11, -16). Bilibili and EDward are tied for 11th in the 17-team league, while Rogue Warriors dropped to 13th and LNG suffered their 10th straight setback.

Seong-hoon “Kingen” Hwang and Chun-Lan “FoFo” Chu were the MVPs for Bilibili. Li-Jie “Jiejie” Zhao and Ye-chan “Scout” Lee posted MVP performances for EDward.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 9 continues Wednesday with first-place JD Gaming (11-2, +14) facing eStar Gaming (3-9, -7) and a critical clash between LGD Gaming (8-4, +4) and FunPlus Phoenix (7-6, +1), who would claim the final two playoff spots if the standings remained stable.

LPL Summer Split standings through Tuesday (record, map differential):

1. JD Gaming, 11-2, +14

2. Invictus Gaming, 11-3, +10

3. Top Esports, 10-2, +15

4. Suning, 10-3, +8

5. Victory Five, 8-4, +9

6. Team WE, 8-4, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 8-4, +4

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-6, +1

9. Vici Gaming, 7-6, -1

10. Royal Never Give Up, 5-7, -1

T11. Bilibili Gaming, 5-8, -4

T11. EDward Gaming, 5-8, -4

13. Rogue Warriors, 4-9, -8

14. eStar Gaming, 3-9, -7

15. Oh My God, 3-10, -8

16. LNG Esports, 2-11, -16

17. Dominus Esports, 1-12, -18

