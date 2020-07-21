Doinb fuels FunPlus Phoenix to sweep at LPL Summer Split

FunPlus Phoenix swept Oh My God on Tuesday to snap a four-match losing streak and advance into sole possession of eighth place in China’s League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

Mid laner Tae-sang “Doinb” Kim recorded a pair of MVP performances for FunPlus Phoenix (6-6 record, even map differential), who won in 38 minutes on red and 30 minutes on blue to move past idle Royal Never Give Up (5-6, even) into position for the final playoff spot.

Slumping Oh My God (3-8, -6) have dropped four in a row to reside in 14th place in the standings.

In Tuesday’s other match, EDward Gaming overcame a one-map deficit to record a 2-1 victory over Vici Gaming. After Vici claimed the opening map in 31 minutes on blue, EDward took the second in 43 minutes on blue and the decider in 37 minutes on red.

Mid laner Ye-chan “Scout” Lee secured a pair of MVP efforts for EDward (4-7, -5), who snapped a three-match skid and now sit in 12th place in the standings.

Support Jian-Xin “Maestro” Hu had an MVP performance for Vici Gaming (5-6, -4), who have dropped three in a row to plummet into 10th place.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 8 continues Wednesday with Rogue Warriors (3-8, -8) meeting eStar Gaming (3-8, -5) and Team WE (7-4, +5) challenging Bilibili Gaming (4-6, -3).

LPL Summer Split standings through Tuesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 9-1, +15

2. Invictus Gaming, 10-3, +8

3. JD Gaming, 9-2, +11

4. Victory Five, 8-3, +10

5. Suning, 8-3, +6

6. Team WE, 7-4, +5

7. LGD Gaming, 7-4, +3

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 6-6, 0

9. Royal Never Give Up, 5-6, 0

10. Vici Gaming, 5-6, -4

11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-6, -3

12. EDward Gaming, 4-7, -5

13. eStar Gaming, 3-8, -5

14. Oh My God, 3-8, -6

15. Rogue Warriors, 3-8, -8

16. LNG Esports, 2-9, -13

17. Dominus Esports, 1-10, -14

—Field Level Media