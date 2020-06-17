EDward Gaming, IG notch key wins in LPL Summer Split

EDward Gaming posted a 2-1 victory over Suning on Wednesday to move into share of fourth place in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split.

Ye-chan “Scout” Lee and Jie “Hope” Wang each recorded an MVP performance for EDward Gaming (2-1), who won their second straight contest to pull even with Victory Five (2-1) in the standings.

Shuo-Chien “SwordArt” Hu notched an MVP performance for Suning (2-3), who have dropped three in a row to fall into 11th place.

Also on Wednesday, Invictus Gaming (2-1) swept Rogue Warriors to move into a tie with Royal Never Give Up (2-1) for sixth place in the standings.

Zhen-Ning “Ning” Gao provided an MVP performance in both maps for Invictus Gaming.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 3 continues Thursday with eStar Gaming facing LNG Esports and FunPlus Phoenix taking on Team WE.

LPL Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 3-0, +5

2. LGD Gaming, 3-0, +4

3. Team WE, 3-1, +4

T4. EDward Gaming, 2-1, +2

T4. Victory Five, 2-1, +2

T6. Invictus Gaming, 2-1, +2

T6. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, +2

8. LNG Esports, 2-1, +1

9. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-1, +1

10. JD Gaming, 1-1, 0

11. Suning, 2-3, -2

12. eStar Gaming, 1-2, 0

13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-2, -3

15. Rogue Warriors, 0-2, -4

16. Dominus Esports, 0-3, -6

17. Oh My God, 0-4, -6

—Field Level Media