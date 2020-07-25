FunPlus Phoenix, Vici Gaming hold on at LPL Summer Split

FunPlus Phoenix and Vici Gaming stayed neck-and-neck in the standings on Saturday in China’s League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

Vici Gaming (6-6, minus-3 differential) maintained hold of ninth place by beating Oh My God, 2-1. With the loss, OMG (3-9, -7) fell into a tie for 14th place.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for OMG.

VG won the first map behind MVP Geon-woo “Zeka” Kim, but OMG rallied to tie it up in the second map. Zeka was the MVP in the deciding map as well, lifting VG to the victory.

In the day’s other contest, FunPlus Phoenix (7-6, +1) held off EDward Gaming (4-8, -6) by a 2-1 margin to stay in eighth place.

EDG took the first map, but Han-saem “GimGoon” Kim and Qing-Song “Crisp” Liu delivered MVP performances on the final two maps to rally FPX to victory.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes to the semifinal, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 8 continues Sunday as Bilibili Gaming take on second-place JD Gaming and Invictus Gaming meet leader Top Esports.

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 10-1, +17

2. JD Gaming, 10-2, +12

3. Invictus Gaming, 10-3, +8

4. Suning, 9-3, +7

5. Victory Five, 8-4, +9

6. Team WE, 8-4, +6

7. LGD Gaming, 8-4, +4

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-6, +1

9. Vici Gaming, 6-6, -3

10. Royal Never Give Up, 5-7, -1

11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-7, -4

T12. EDward Gaming, 4-8, -6

T12. Rogue Warriors, 4-8, -6

T14. Oh My God, 3-9, -7

T14. eStar Gaming, 3-9, -7

16. LNG Esports, 2-10, -14

17. Dominus Esports, 1-11, -16

—Field Level Media