IG move into second place at LPL Summer Split

Invictus Gaming climbed into second place with a 2-1 win against Victory Five as Week 8 opened Monday in the League of Legends Pro League in Shanghai.

In a match between the third- and fourth-place teams entering play, V5 (8-3, plus-10 differential) won the first map behind MVP Hao-Yan “Mole” Li. But IG (10-3, +8) came back to take the next two maps and the match.

With the win, IG jumped over idle JD Gaming (9-2, +11). V5 maintained their fourth-place position.

Seung-lok “TheShy” Kang and Wang “Puff” Ding earned MVP honors for IG.

In the day’s other action, LGD Gaming (7-4, +3) swept Team WE (7-4, +5) to narrow the gap between the two teams. They maintained their places in the standings — Team WE in sixth and LGD in seventh — but now possess identical records.

Wang-ho “Peanut” Han and Xu “Mark” Ling were the MVPs for LGD.

The 10-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 8 continues Tuesday with FunPlus Phoenix meeting Oh My God and EDward Gaming challenging Vici Gaming.

LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 9-1, +15

2. Invictus Gaming, 10-3, +8

3. JD Gaming, 9-2, +11

4. Victory Five, 8-3, +10

5. Suning, 8-3, +6

6. Team WE, 7-4, +5

7. LGD Gaming, 7-4, +3

8. Vici Gaming, 5-5, -3

9. Royal Never Give Up, 5-6, 0

10. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-6, -2

11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-6, -3

12. Oh My God, 3-7, -4

13. EDward Gaming, 3-7, -6

14. eStar Gaming, 3-8, -5

15. Rogue Warriors, 3-8, -8

16. LNG Esports, 2-9, -13

17. Dominus Esports, 1-10, -14

—Field Level Media