Invictus Gaming ascend into second in LPL Summer Split

Invictus Gaming moved into second place in League of Legends Pro League play in Shanghai on Saturday following their 2-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up.

Eui-jin “Rookie” Song recorded an MVP performance in the first map and Zhen-Ning “Ning” Gao did the same in the third for Invictus Gaming (9-3, plus-7 map differential), who have won four in a row.

Xiao-Long “XLB” Li had an MVP effort for Royal Never Give Up (5-6, 0), who have lost two straight to fall into 10th place.

In Saturday’s other match, 11th-place Bilibili Gaming (4-6, minus-3) swept struggling Dominus Esports (1-10, minus-14) following MVP performances from Guo-Hao “Meteor” Zeng and Chun-Lan “FoFo” Chu.

The nine-week, 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 7 concludes with two matches Sunday when third-place Victory Five (8-2, plus-11) meet first-place Top Esports (8-1, plus-13) and fourth-place JD Gaming (8-2, plus-9) face ninth-place FunPlus Phoenix (5-5, 0).

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 8-1, +13

2. Invictus Gaming, 9-3, +7

3. Victory Five, 8-2, +11

4. JD Gaming, 8-2, +9

5. Suning, 8-3, +6

6. Team WE, 7-3, +7

7. LGD Gaming, 6-4, +1

8. Vici Gaming, 5-4, -1

9. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-5, 0

10. Royal Never Give Up, 5-6, 0

11. Bilibili Gaming, 4-6, -3

12. Oh My God, 3-7, -4

13. EDward Gaming, 3-7, -6

14. eStar Gaming, 3-8, -5

15. Rogue Warriors, 3-8, -8

16. LNG Esports, 2-9, -13

17. Dominus Esports, 1-10, -14

—Field Level Media