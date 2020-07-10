Invictus Gaming climb into fourth in LPL Summer Split

Invictus Gaming surged into fourth place with a 2-1 win over eStar Gaming on Friday in China’s League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai.

IG (7-3, plus-4 differential) received MVP performances by Seung-lok “TheShy” Kang and Liu-Yi “Baolan” Wang on the first and third maps, respectively. Rui “Wink” Zhang was the MVP for eStar (2-8, -6) on the middle map.

In the day’s other action, Bilibili Gaming (3-5, -4) collected a 2-1 victory against Oh My God (3-5, -2). Guo-Hao “Meteor” Zeng and Shu-Kai “Wings” Wang were Bililibili’s MVPs on the first and third maps, with Jin “Smlz” Han forcing the decider with an MVP effort for OMG on the second.

The 17-team LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five. Dates are to be determined.

The top two teams receive double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played later this year at a date and site to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 6 continues Saturday with Dominus Esports (1-8, -11) facing winless Rogue Warriors (0-8, -13) and unbeaten Top Esports (7-0, +12) facing a challenge from FunPlus Phoenix (5-3, +4)

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12

2. Victory Five, 7-2, +10

3. JD Gaming, 7-2, +8

4. Invictus Gaming, 7-3, +4

5. Team WE, 6-3, +6

6. Suning, 6-3, +4

7. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-3, +4

8. Vici Gaming, 5-3, 0

9. LGD Gaming, 4-3, 0

10. Royal Never Give Up, 4-4, 0

T11. Oh My God, 3-5, -2

T11. EDward Gaming, 3-5, -2

13. Bilibili Gaming, 3-5, -4

14. LNG Esports, 2-7, -10

15. eStar Gaming, 2-8, -6

16. Dominus Esports, 1-8, -11

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-8, -13

—Field Level Media