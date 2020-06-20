JackeyLove paces Top Esports at LPL Summer Split

Top Esports swept LGD Gaming on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Summer Split of China’s League of Legends Pro League.

Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo recorded MVP performances in each map to lift Top Esports (4-0) to a 2-0 victory over LGD Gaming (3-1).

Also on Saturday, Oh My God (1-4) collected their first victory of the split after posting a 2-0 triumph over winless Dominus Esports (0-4).

Chen “Curse” Chen and Xie “icon” Tian-Yu each had an MVP performance for OMG.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 3 action concludes Sunday with a meeting between Suning (2-3) and Rogue Warriors (0-2) as well as a tilt involving Invictus Gaming (2-1) and EDward Gaming (2-1).

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 4-0, +7

2. Victory Five, 3-1, +3

3. Royal Never Give Up, 3-1, +3

4. LGD Gaming, 3-1, +2

5. Team WE, 3-2, +3

T6. EDward Gaming, 2-1, +2

T6. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2

8. Invictus Gaming, 2-1, +2

9. eStar Gaming, 2-2, +2

10. LNG Esports, 2-2, -1

11. Suning, 2-3, -2

12. JD Gaming, 1-2, -1

13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-3, -4

15. Rogue Warriors, 0-2, -4

16. Oh My God, 1-4, -4

17. Dominus Esports, 0-4, -8

—Field Level Media